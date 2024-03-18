Broccoli City Festival lineup announced: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna & more

Broccoli City Festival announced their lineup Monday morning.

Broccoli City Festival will take place on July 27 and 28 at Audi Field.

The lineup includes artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Party Next Door, Lil Yachty, and live experiences with Issa Rae and Desi Banks.

Broccoli City Fest debuted in 2013, but was canceled for two years due to COVID-19. Last year's Broccoli City Fest was at the RFK Festival Grounds, but some acts on day one were canceled due to rain and lightning.

This year, Broccoli City Fest will be at a new venue – Audi Field in Navy Yard.

How to get tickets to Broccoli City Fest

Pre-sale tickets for Chase cardholders started at 10 a.m. on March 18.

For non-Chase members, the regular pre-sale code is available starting at noon on March 18. Broccoli City tweeted that the code would be shared with fans who retweeted their announcement tweet.

Regular sale dates have not been announced yet.