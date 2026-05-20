Bowie officer found guilty in shooting of unarmed man on Route 50

The Brief A Bowie Police Department sergeant was found guilty Wednesday on all counts in the shooting of an unarmed man along Route 50 in 2024. Sgt. Robert Warrington was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, assault and misconduct in office. Warrington is scheduled to be sentenced in September.



A Bowie Police Department sergeant was found guilty Wednesday on all counts in the shooting of an unarmed man along Route 50 in 2024.

Following a two-day bench trial in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, a judge found Sgt. Robert Warrington guilty of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, assault and misconduct in office.

The courtroom was packed as the verdict was read, with emotional reactions from both the victim’s family and Warrington’s supporters.

The backstory:

The case, which drew national attention and has been closely followed for nearly a year and a half, centered around a September 2024 traffic stop involving Nathaniel Richardson.

The incident occurred on Sept. 12, 2024, when Warrington pulled over near Route 50 to assist a stopped vehicle. Richardson previously told FOX 5 D.C. he was reaching for a hat that had blown away while being driven to the hospital for treatment of a hand injury.

File Photo.

Body camera footage shows Richardson walking back toward his vehicle and telling the officer they were headed to the hospital moments before a shot was fired.

Warrington can be heard saying, "He had a gun," followed by "I’m sorry," repeated multiple times as the occupants of the vehicle react in shock.

"I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Why would you do that?" can also be heard in the chaotic moments after the shooting.

Richardson was not hit, but prosecutors said the bullet struck a passing minivan on the busy roadway.

During the trial, prosecutors argued the shooting was intentional and unreasonable. Warrington’s defense maintained the shooting was unintentional and that he reasonably believed Richardson was armed, though investigators say Richardson was holding a cell phone and was unarmed.

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, which backed Warrington during the trial, previously argued he should not have faced criminal charges.

"Anyone that’s seen the video has questions about what occurred, but calling it a crime, let alone attempted second-degree murder, is a whole different matter," LELDF President Jason Johnson previously said in a statement.

After Wednesday’s verdict, Richardson’s mother said she was relieved by the outcome and hopes her family can begin moving forward.

An attorney representing another driver whose vehicle was struck by the stray bullet previously said his client suffered lasting trauma and has filed a civil lawsuit connected to the shooting.

What's next:

Warrington is scheduled to be sentenced in September.