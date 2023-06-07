Bowie High School on lockdown: police

Bowie High School is on lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to police.

At 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Bowie Police Department tweeted that the high school is on lockdown after reports of someone seen carrying a gun in the area of the school.

There are no reports of shots fired, according to police.

Police request anyone picking up students to stay clear of the school "for your safety, the safety of those inside, and the police officers outside of the school." The lockdown is precautionary at this time, according to police.

