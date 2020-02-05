Blessings Box in Southeast DC encourages neighbors to 'take what you need, and leave what you can'

A simple act of kindness and sharing has neighbors talking in D.C.

Wendy Hammond placed a "Blessings Box" outside of her Southeast home. It's full of canned goods and personal hygiene items.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Neighbors in need can take what they want free of charge and even "leave what they can."

Wendy tells FOX 5 her grandmother began the tradition by giving away produce years ago and she's proud to reintroduce the idea to the neighborhood, which lacks grocery options.

"It brings back the community. I grew up here, I grew up on this corner, so we knew everybody... everybody knew everybody," said Wendy. "And because of the city changing, we don't know who our neighbors is and in the city, there is a need."

Advertisement

The Blessings Box is a replica of Wendy's home, which was once the corner store where her grandmother would set up tables of free food for neighbors in need.