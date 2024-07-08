Biden pens letter to Democrats saying he's 'fully committed' to race

The controversy among Democrats over if President Joe Biden should end his re-election campaign does not appear to be going away. The White House went on offense Monday, trying to put down Democrats' concerns.

Biden himself vowed Monday he’s not going anywhere as his campaign is trying to silence the ongoing drumbeat of concern over the president’s age and ability to stay in this race. It also appears to be putting Democratic political allies at odds with each other – case in point? Virginia.

This weekend there were widespread reports that Virginia Sen. Mark Warner was assembling a group of Democratic lawmakers to talk to Biden about dropping out of the race. Warner’s office did not respond to FOX 5’s email. But late Sunday evening, Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer issued a statement of support for Biden.

At the Capitol, voters voiced mixed opinions to FOX 5 about whether Biden should drop out.

One man said "he should probably exit at this point in time," while another woman said, "you don’t cut a person’s legs off because they have one bad night!"

Still others voiced concerns about the President’s health and if it’s too late to make a switch. One man said "I’m a Trump supporter, but I think they’ve been keeping from the American people his decline," while another woman said "I don’t think he can rebound but I don’t know how they’d be able to shift money sent to Biden/Harris"

Monday morning – in an effort to shut down efforts for him to step aside – Biden fired off this letter to Congressional Democrats declaring he is "fully committed to staying in this race" Biden then followed up that letter by calling into to MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,' dismissing questions about his age, saying that he is up to the job and the race.

For his part, former Trump – who was supposed to be sentenced this week in his New York hush money case before it was delayed – sent an email to his supporters. Trump reminded them that he’ll be selecting his Vice-Presidential running mate soon and teased it could be as soon as Tuesday. The GOP convention kicks off next week.