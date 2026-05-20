Bethesda water main break: What to know Wednesday

A busy Bethesda road remains closed Wednesday morning after a water main break sent water rushing down Bradley Boulevard on Tuesday.

Crews worked overnight to assess the damage and make repairs. FOX 5 cameras captured water gushing across Bradley Boulevard near Arlington Road as WSSC crews responded and shut off the water. Road crews closed the street.

The break caused major backups during the evening rush as police directed traffic around the closure.

What we know:

Wednesday Road & Water Updates

Repairs completed

Crews finish work on the 20‑inch water main; water service restored.

Eastbound work begins

Road crews shift to repairing the eastbound side of Bradley Blvd, expected to reopen later today.

Westbound repairs next

Once eastbound lanes reopen, crews will move to repairs on the westbound side.