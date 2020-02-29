Beltway crash kills pedestrian; Inner Loop lanes reopening

article

Two lanes have reopened on the Capital Beltway following a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

State troopers say they found a body lying in the inner loop of Interstate 495 and the ramp for northbound I-95 in Prince George's County around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Transportation officials initially closed four lanes of the Beltway's Inner Loop to assist police searching for the suspect's vehicle.

Two of those lanes have since reopened.

Police did not identify the victim, who they described as an African-American male.