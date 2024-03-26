Baltimore bridge collapse: Alternate routes around I-695

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge caused major traffic problems throughout the Baltimore region on Tuesday – and is expected to continue to snarl traffic in the region.

On Tuesday, all lanes of I-695 were closed at the bridge after a large container ship hit the bridge around 1:30 a.m., sending several vehicles into the water below. Drivers were advised to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor. Drivers were told to use I-95 or I-895 as alternate routes.

Maryland State Police encouraged drivers to "give yourself extra time for your commute and plan alternate routes."

What roads are closed?

Outer loop I-695 is closed at MD 10

Inner loop of I-695 is closed at MD 157

Ramp from MD 157 to the inner loop of I-695

Alternate routes for Baltimore area

I-95 (Fort McHenry Tunnel)

I-895 (Baltimore Harbor Tunnel)

The Maryland State Highway Administration says that vehicles transporting hazardous materials are prohibited in tunnels, and should instead use the western section of I-695.

Map of Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977 and spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to the city's busy harbor. The river leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast.

Francis Scott Key Bridge sees over 30,000 travelers every day.

READ MORE: What to know about Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

How long will Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge be closed for?

President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday to "move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible."

Biden said the federal government would pay for the cost of rebuilding the bridge and reopening the port.

"We’re not leaving until this job is done," he said.