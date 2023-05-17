Expand / Collapse search

Assistant principal at Leonardtown High School charged with sex offenses

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
St. Mary's County
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - The assistant principal at Leonardtown High School is now facing charges for engaging in sexual contact with a victim at the school. 

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt of Lexington Park Wednesday and charged him with multiple sex offenses. 

Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, 55, of Lexington Park

The 18-year-old victim told police during multiple visits to McClure-Hewitt's office, they received gifts, discussed sexual preference and the administrator made unwanted sexual contact. 

McClure-Hewitt is being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. 

