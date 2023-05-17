Assistant principal at Leonardtown High School charged with sex offenses

The assistant principal at Leonardtown High School is now facing charges for engaging in sexual contact with a victim at the school.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt of Lexington Park Wednesday and charged him with multiple sex offenses.

Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, 55, of Lexington Park

The 18-year-old victim told police during multiple visits to McClure-Hewitt's office, they received gifts, discussed sexual preference and the administrator made unwanted sexual contact.

McClure-Hewitt is being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

