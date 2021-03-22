Asian woman struck in face by man while walking on Clarksville path, police say

An Asian woman told police she was struck in the face by an unknown man while she was walking on a path in Clarksville Monday morning.

Howard County police say the woman, who is in her 50s, reported she was walking on the path near Indian Summer Drive and Summer Sky Path at around 7:30 a.m. when "an unknown man jogged up behind her and struck her in the face as he passed."

Her glasses reportedly fell off and left a mark, however, police say she did not require medical attention after the attack.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The woman told police that the man ran away, repeatedly saying, "I’m sorry I punched you."

Police say the woman described the man as a white male in his 20s who she routinely sees walking in the area. He may have a developmental disability.

Advertisement

If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 410-313-3200.