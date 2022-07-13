Anti-abortion activist sentenced for trespassing

A pro-life activist in Virginia has been sentenced to jail time while state officials debate the future of abortion access in the Commonwealth.

Activist Lauren Handy was sentenced to 30 days in jail after trespassing at an Alexandria abortion clinic last year. She began her sentence immediately at the Alexandria detention facility. In March, federal prosecutors charged Handy and eight others for violating federal civil rights laws related to a protest at a Washington, D.C. clinic.

Also in March, D.C. Police removed human fetus remains from a Capitol Hill home where Handy was staying.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs, nothing changed in Virginia. For now, abortion is still legal and accessible through the end of the second trimester. Governor Glenn Youngkin has called on the legislature to enact a ban after 15 weeks.