The Brief City officials say the Use and Occupancy Permit was suspended after the May 5 event. Authorities say two people were stabbed at the restaurant during Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Three people were also shot during a separate incident in front of the Longhorn Steakhouse.



Amigos Mexican Grill in Laurel has been ordered closed after the city’s Department of the Fire Marshal and Permit Services suspended its Use and Occupancy Permit in the wake of last week’s Cinco de Mayo violence.

Amigos Mexican Grill ordered closed following Cinco de Mayo violence, officials say

What we know:

City officials said the closure took effect Friday, May 8 and will remain in place for up to 30 days or until all conditions set by the city have been met.

Preliminary findings related to the May 5 event include what officials described as misrepresentation of the restaurant’s security plan, misrepresentation involving the Prince George’s County Board of License Commissioners, and misrepresentation of the intended use of the space.

READ MORE: 3 shot, 2 stabbed during Cinco de Mayo violence in Laurel

Amigos Mexican Grill ordered closed following Cinco de Mayo violence, officials say

"The safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses remains our highest priority," Mayor Keith R. Sydnor said in a statement. "The City of Laurel will continue working with our public safety and regulatory partners to ensure accountability and compliance with all City requirements."

Authorities say two people were stabbed at the restaurant during a chaotic night of Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Detectives have charged 26‑year‑old Shon Juan Cook Jr. of Howard County in connection with the stabbing.

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Three people were also shot during a separate incident that occurred in front of the Longhorn Steakhouse that same evening.

Anyone with information should contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.