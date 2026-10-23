Preparations are underway for the 51st Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday, with approximately 40,000 participants expected to race through parts of Arlington and Washington, D.C., prompting road closures, security screenings, and spectator restrictions across the region.

The Brief Preparations are underway for the 51st Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday in Arlington and Washington. Organizers confirmed spectator rules will restrict non-runners from the official start and finish lines. Extensive road closures and security screenings will accompany the event across the region.



As the nation's third-largest marathon, the 26.2-mile course kicks off at 7:20 a.m. near Arlington National Cemetery, winding through Georgetown, the National Mall, and Rock Creek Parkway before concluding at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

FULL LIST: Marine Corps Marathon 2026 road closures

Organizers confirmed spectator rules will be similar to last year, restricting non-runners from the official start and finish lines. Instead, spectators can view the race at designated locations and gather at the Finish Festival in Rosslyn, where a jumbotron will display runners crossing the finish line.

Metro is recommended as the primary mode of transportation.

Extensive traffic impacts will accompany the event, with most Arlington road closures running from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., while D.C. emergency "no parking" zones take effect as early as 2 a.m.

D.C. road closures are scheduled from roughly 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Authorities urge drivers to heed posted parking restrictions to avoid towing. All attendees must undergo security screenings. Drones, animals, e-scooters, and bicycles are prohibited in designated event zones.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 51st Marine Corps Marathon preparations underway as road closures and spectator rules announced