31-year-old after-care program employee charged with child sex abuse of 11-year-old in Howard County

Howard County Police have charged an employee of the Glenwood Country Day School with sexual abuse of a minor.

31-year-old Dameon Patterson, charged with child sex abuse of 11-year-old in Howard County

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Dameon Patterson, of Elkridge. He is facing multiple counts of sex offenses involving contact with an 11-year-old child. He has worked in the before- and after-school programs and summer camps for approximately two years.



The victim in this case disclosed the abuse last week to a friend who notified a trusted adult. The adult contacted police and detectives launched an investigation, which led to Patterson’s arrest late yesterday.



The child reported that the abuse occurred over a period of two years, with the last incident occurring in the summer of 2023.

Police say the employee of an after-care program was charged with child sex abuse. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

