Anne Arundel County student had ‘beebee gun,’ police say

Anne Arundel County police say a student with a beebee gun prompted several schools in Millersville to implement lockdown on Friday.

They say the "student/suspect was located inside Old Mill High School," and the beebee gun was found nearby.

The school has begun dismissing students from Old Mill High School, Old Mill Middle School and Old Mill Middle School South.

School officials said bus service would likely be delayed.

The school issued a letter shortly after the incident ended:

We are writing to provide you with as much information as we can regarding the lockdown of Old Mill High School, Old Mill Middle School North, and Old Mill Middle School South.

Shortly before Old Mill High School dismissal today a student reported that he had seen another student earlier in the day with what "may have" been a gun. Upon receiving this information, high school administration and the School Resource Officer went about the process of identifying – and then locating – the student in question.

As that occurred, the high school was, out of an abundance of caution, placed on a lockdown. Students remained in their classrooms, and no one was allowed to enter or exit the school.

High school administrators went to the classroom where the student was supposed to be, and he was not present. At that time, again out of an abundance of caution, the two middle schools were placed on lockdown.

As you are aware, the process of locating the student in question took some time. Along with police who had arrived at the school to assist, the student was located inside the school shortly after 3 p.m. The student was taken to the office and a short time later police located the BB gun, which was unloaded.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and high school administrators are working closely with police. If you have information that you believe can assist in this investigation, please call Old Mill High School as soon as possible.

In addition to any action that may be taken by police, Old Mill High School will take all appropriate action in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

We want to thank all of our students and staff for the amazing way they handled this extraordinary event. Everyone did as they were asked, and that helped bring this incident to a conclusion more quickly. It is regrettable that this incident caused such a disruption to our day and to bus transportation for students, but we ask you to understand that every action we took was in an effort to ensure students and staff were safe.

We urge you to have a conversation with your student this evening an to emphasize to them the need to report any unsafe incidents to a responsible adult immediately. Safety concerns can also be reported anonymously to the Safe

Schools Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-B-SAFE. That line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Thank you for everything you do for your student and our schools.





