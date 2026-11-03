Midterm Elections: Virginia US House race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Maryland.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the state, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate, House and other local offices.

All eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Maryland U.S. House election results 2026