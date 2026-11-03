Midterm Elections: Maryland ballot questions Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Maryland.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the state, including contests for governor, U.S. House and constitutional amendments.

Question 3 is an especially hot-button issue this year, proposing a constitutional amendment to make congressional redistricting easier. The amendment is part of a wider national conversation this year over gerrymandering concerns from Republican-led states like Texas, Florida, and Alabama, and California as the lone Democratic-led state to do so.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Maryland ballot questions results 2026