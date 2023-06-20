2-year-old struck and killed by motor vehicle in Anne Arundel County

A 2-year-old is dead after being struck by a motor vehicle Monday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

Officers received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the 400 block of North Patuxent Road in the Odenton area around 1:15 p.m. According to investigators, the 31-year-old driver was in the middle of repositioning the vehicle when a 2-year-old wandered off the porch and in front of the truck. The victim was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.



This accident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.



