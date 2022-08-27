2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown

Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged onto on I-81 North on exit 6A "at a high rate of speed" and collided with the tractor trailer.

The driver of the car, Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, and a passenger, Clayton Knode, 16, from Clear Spring, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, Kannon Shives, 16, of Clear Spring, was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment. Officials have not provided an update on his condition.

Knode was the son of a Hagerstown Police officer, the department later confirmed.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, Richard Barrett, 71, of Jackson, Michigan, was uninjured in the crash.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.