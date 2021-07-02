2 found shot at Silver Spring high rise

article

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds at a Silver Spring high rise on Friday afternoon.

One of the victims was located inside the building. They have not indicated where the other victim was found.

Montgomery County police responded to the scene at Enclave Silver Spring on Oak Leaf Drive around 2:16 p.m.

Police have not indicated how serious the victims’ injuries may be, nor have they released any suspect information.

