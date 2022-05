A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning in Southeast, according to D.C. Police.

Authorities say the teenager was shot on the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace. The call came in for the shooting at 11:24 a.m. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.