13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland.

According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.

Police claim the boy opened fire on a group of kids who were walking from school. None of the children were injured during the shooting.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting on Friday, according to Greenbelt Police.

He faces second-degree attempted murder and multiple other firearm-related charges.

Police said, due to his age, investigators will not release further information about the suspect.