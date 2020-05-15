12-year-old Virginia artist using her talent to give back during the pandemic

Victoria Yu, a 12-year-old Oakton Elementary School student, wanted to give back to workers on the front lines, support local restaurants, and help the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis. So she is using her passion, the best way she knows how.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart spoke with Victoria in the video above.

And not only does Victoria paint daily for the auction, but she also gives lessons to children on her YouTube channel "Creating with Victoria."

You can bid on her artwork here until Wednesday, May 27 at 4 p.m.