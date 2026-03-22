$10k reward offered after man shot inside Germantown Giant; 2 suspects sought

The Brief A man was shot while running from two suspects inside a Giant Food store in Germantown. He was struck twice, and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Customers and employees ran for cover when the shooting unfolded.



Customers ran for their lives after shots were fired inside a grocery store in Montgomery County this week. Police say they are still looking for the gunmen.

What we know:

A man was shot twice while being chased by two men throughout the Giant Food store on Leaman Farm Road on Friday night.

Police say one of the suspects fired multiple shots while the store was filled with shoppers and employees, who ran for cover as the shots rang out.

No other injuries were reported. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to identify the suspects, who have yet to be located. A motive for the shooting has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.