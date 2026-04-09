When is the deadline to register for the DC primary?

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The Brief Voters in Washington, D.C., who want to take part in the District’s 2026 primary must register by Tuesday, May 26. The June primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 16.



The 2026 elections will include Washington, D.C.’s race for its non-voting Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, along with other local offices.

Ahead of the general election, Washington, D.C. will hold a primary election to determine which candidates advance to the November ballot, where voters will choose their preferred candidates for federal and local offices.

By the numbers:

In Washington, D.C., the June primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts, per Ballotpedia.

Voter registration and deadlines

What you can do:

Voters in Washington, D.C., who want to take part in the District’s 2026 primary can register by the advance deadline of Tuesday, May 26, or register and vote on Election Day through same-day registration, according to the D.C. Board of Elections.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 16.

The deadline to request a mail ballot in Washington, D.C., is Tuesday, May 26, as well, while voters may still vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.