When is the deadline to register for the DC primary?
WASHINGTON - The 2026 elections will include Washington, D.C.’s race for its non-voting Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, along with other local offices.
Ahead of the general election, Washington, D.C. will hold a primary election to determine which candidates advance to the November ballot, where voters will choose their preferred candidates for federal and local offices.
By the numbers:
In Washington, D.C., the June primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts, per Ballotpedia.
- Mayor — Voters will choose party nominees for the District’s chief executive, though in practice the Democratic primary is typically the decisive contest in heavily Democratic Washington, D.C. The field of candidates is already quite crowded.
- Delegate to the U.S. House — Voters will choose a nominee for the district’s nonvoting member of Congress.
- Attorney General — Voters will choose nominees for the District’s top legal official, who serves a four-year term.
- D.C. Council — Voters will select nominees in Council races up for election that cycle, including ward and at-large seats as applicable.
- State Board of Education — Voters in select wards will choose nominees for seats on the board.
Voter registration and deadlines
What you can do:
Voters in Washington, D.C., who want to take part in the District’s 2026 primary can register by the advance deadline of Tuesday, May 26, or register and vote on Election Day through same-day registration, according to the D.C. Board of Elections.
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 16.
The deadline to request a mail ballot in Washington, D.C., is Tuesday, May 26, as well, while voters may still vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.
The Source: Information from the D.C. Board of Elections, Ballotpedia, the Bipartisan Policy Center, Encyclopedia Britannica and previous FOX 5 NY reporting.