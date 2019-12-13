Watch for ice this morning when you leave your house

Watch your step this morning! If it looks like it's raining outside your house then it's possible it could be icy!

Early today, many areas are at or below 32 and we're watching for light freezing rain or drizzle especially in the northern and western suburbs.

Winter weather advisories for freezing rain have been issued and some of these areas may be slow to warm so icing concerns may continue into the late morning or early afternoon.

Any morning rain looks to be fairly light.

Scattered showers continue through the day, but the steadiest rain arrives after dark so if you have Friday night plans it will be wet.

It's definitely a chilly rain too as daytime highs will range from the mid 30s to low 40s and remain there on our rainy Friday night.

Looking ahead: we're also keeping an eye on Monday for some early morning snow/mix changing to rain. We will keep you updated.

