Expand / Collapse search

Warm weekend ahead with temperatures near 70 degrees

By and
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

Warm weekend ahead with temperatures near 70 degrees

Ready for a warm weekend? Temperatures soar into the upper 60s this weekend but clouds will hang tough on Saturday and showers look likely overnight into Sunday morning.

WASHINGTON - We're taking a break from the winter chill as a warm up gets underway starting this afternoon.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says clouds helped to blanket the area so that overnight temperatures -- while cold -- weren't as low as previous nights this week when we dropped into the low 20s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We keep the clouds through most of the day but climb into the mid-50s which is a good 10 to 12 degrees warmer than average.

Southerly winds keep Friday night feeling mild as well but keep an eye out for some fog that may form.

Ready for a warm weekend? Temperatures soar into the upper 60s this weekend but clouds will hang tough on Saturday and showers look likely overnight into Sunday morning.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5