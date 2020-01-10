Warm weekend ahead with temperatures near 70 degrees

We're taking a break from the winter chill as a warm up gets underway starting this afternoon.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says clouds helped to blanket the area so that overnight temperatures -- while cold -- weren't as low as previous nights this week when we dropped into the low 20s.

We keep the clouds through most of the day but climb into the mid-50s which is a good 10 to 12 degrees warmer than average.

Southerly winds keep Friday night feeling mild as well but keep an eye out for some fog that may form.

Ready for a warm weekend? Temperatures soar into the upper 60s this weekend but clouds will hang tough on Saturday and showers look likely overnight into Sunday morning.

