Sunny, cool and dry Monday with temps in the 50s

We're starting the workweek with mostly sunny skies and finally a break in those gusty winds.

We'll have a very light wind Monday from the south -- and best of all -- no wind chills to contend with!

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50's Monday. It will be great weather to get out and do whatever shopping you need for Turkey Day!

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures for the most part will be in the upper-30's.

The sun stays for Tuesday and good news -- it gets warmer as the week moves on! Something to look forward to!

