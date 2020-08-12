Humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday; Flash Flood Watch into the evening

Keep the rain gear and your FOX 5 Weather App handy Wednesday as we expect an unsettled day as thunderstorms develop.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says any thunderstorms or downpours will be slow moving and as a result will be capable of producing heavy rain where they form. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon until 11pm. The ground is saturated from last week's rain and an additional one to two inches or more could be possible with today's storms.

High temperatures will range from 84 to 90 degrees. More of the same on tap for Thursday although temperatures should be cooler.

