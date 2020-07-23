Hot, humid Thursday; scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible

Another day of heat, humidity and afternoon storms Thursday in the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says to expect plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. High temperatures should reach the low-90s later in the day.

Storms are expected to move into the D.C. region during the afternoon and evening hours. Mike says we'll have to keep an eye on the skies as we get closer to the 7:08 p.m. start time of the Washington Nationals Opening Day game at Nationals Park. Strong storms that moved across the region Wednesday night caused some damage and left some parts of the region without power.

Heat Advisories are in place in areas south of the District and in parts of Maryland's eastern shore. The heat and humidity could push the heat index values to between 100 and 105 degrees in those areas.

Looking ahead, there is no respite from the heat with highs in the 90s through the weekend and close to 100 degrees on Monday.

