Hot, humid Thursday; scattered afternoon and evening storms likely

Wednesday marked our hottest day so far in 2020 including a record-setting 95 degrees at Dulles! FOX 5’s Sue Palka says Thursday will be another hot and humid day.

Not only will we likely hit or exceed 90 degrees in many areas Thursday, but we need to keep a close eye on radar for thunderstorms that will be triggered through the afternoon and into the evening. The best window for storm s looks to be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Our region is also expecting possible isolated strong to severe storms that may be capable of producing hail and high winds. Any storms may move slowly producing heavy rain where they track. The storm threat should diminish after sunset.

Looking ahead, we’re heading for the upper 80s to 90 again on Friday with the possibility of another round of scattered thunderstorms. We will keep you ahead of it all online and on air!

