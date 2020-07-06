Heat wave continues across DC region Monday; afternoon thunderstorms possible

A hazy, hot and humid Monday following the Fourth of July holiday weekend with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says highs today will be around 94 degrees as the heat wave continues into its eleventh day. Tucker says it possible that the heat wave could continue for at least 15 days before we see a drop in temperatures.

Scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon, Tucker says, will put the parts of the D.C. region under a marginal severe weather risk. Some of the storms could be slow moving and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. Look for the storms to move in sometime after 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5