Heat, humidity continue Tuesday; storms threaten later in the evening

More heat and humidity as the heat wave that has gripped the D.C. region pushes temperatures into the mid to upper-90s Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Morning hours feature plenty of sunshine but scattered thunderstorms will threaten parts of our area later this evening. The D.C. region is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Advertisement

Tuesday will feature highs near 98 degrees. There are no heat alerts for D.C. or Baltimore, but areas to the south of the District and parts of Maryland’s eastern shore will be under a Heat Advisory. The heat and humidity could push the heat index values to over 100 degrees.

For the early risers -- noticeably later sunrises are just a small sign that fall is on the way!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5