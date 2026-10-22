The Brief Sunny seasonal weather across the region on Thursday will reach high temperatures near 66 degrees. A cold front moving in Friday will drop morning temperatures into the 30s. High pressure will build back across the mid-Atlantic bringing milder conditions by early next week.



Sunny, seasonal weather across the Washington, D.C., region on Thursday, with high temperatures reaching near 66 degrees before a cold front brings cooler conditions for the end of the workweek and early weekend.

The dry weather offers another great opportunity for outdoor activities across the area. After a crisp morning with temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s, high pressure will dominate the region making for a nice sunrise and sunset.

Meanwhile, a subtropical system off the coast will gradually lift northward over the next 24 hours before moving out to sea this weekend. Minor coastal impacts such as beach erosion, high surf, and breezy conditions are expected throughout the day.

In the immediate D.C. region, we can expect seasonal temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A cold front moving in Friday will drop morning temperatures into the 30s, with daytime highs in the lower 60s. High pressure is expected to build back across the mid-Atlantic following the departure of the offshore system, briefly bringing cooler temperatures for tomorrow and the first half of the weekend and milder conditions back to the region by early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Mild, sunny Thursday ahead of cooler Friday temperatures