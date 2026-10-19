The Brief A seasonal change has taken hold across the Washington, D.C. region, bringing sunshine, mild conditions and temperatures in the 60s. Monday morning brought chilly conditions, with temperatures dropping into the 40s. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern and conditions will remain calm.



A seasonal change has taken hold across the Washington, D.C. region following a cool weekend bringing sunshine, mild conditions and temperatures in the 60s.

Monday morning brought chilly conditions, with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Clear skies and cool air allowed temperatures to drop even lower into the 30s in many suburban areas outside the city.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says grab the heavy coats for the early morning commute, though conditions will improve throughout the day.

Grenda says radar shows an extremely dry pattern dominating the D.C. region for the entire week. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern and conditions will remain calm.

Monday’s afternoon high will reach 66 degrees, slightly warmer than Sunday's low 60s, offering pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. The warming trend will continue Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the 70s under sunny skies.

A coastal system is expected to materialize off the Carolinas by Tuesday evening before stalling and eventually lifting northward toward the New England coastline late in the week or over the weekend. Current tracks show minimal, if any, local impacts.

The seven-day forecast calls for sunshine, chilly mornings and mild afternoons each day, with highs remaining in the 60s through the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Fall temperatures settle across DMV, with dry and clear conditions expected all week