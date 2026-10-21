The Brief A sunny Wednesday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region, with high temperatures reaching near 65 degrees. High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next week, keeping conditions very dry. Cooler temperatures arrive toward the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend.



A sunny Wednesday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region, with high temperatures reaching near 65 degrees.

The DMV is experiencing typical fall mornings this week. On Wednesday, temperatures start out in the 40s for areas outside the city – so grab that extra layer if you are heading outdoors. Despite the cool start, morning temperatures remain out of the 30s across the region.

A weather system positioned well off the shoreline is bringing minor impacts to coastal areas, including rough surf and slightly elevated winds. However, the coastal low is far enough away that no direct impacts are expected in the immediate Washington, D.C. area. The system is expected to curve out to sea before the weekend, largely missing the East Coast.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next week, keeping conditions very dry. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach around 68 degrees, slightly cooler than Tuesday's lower 70s. Similar conditions are expected Thursday, with temperatures potentially a degree or two warmer.

Cooler temperatures arrive toward the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm back to near 70 degrees by next Tuesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Clear skies, cool temperatures continue Wednesday