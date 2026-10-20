The Brief Sunny, clear Tuesday is expected across D.C. region, with high temps reaching near 70 degrees. High pressure dominates across DMV for entire week, bringing typical weather conditions for mid-October. Very pleasant, dry conditions are expected through the weekend.



A sunny and clear Tuesday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region, with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.

The region is in a seasonal autumn pattern, featuring chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Very pleasant, dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

Tuesday morning started with temperatures in the 50s, with colder temperatures north and west of the city. High pressure will dominate across the area for the entire week, bringing typical weather conditions for mid-October.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a coastal system materializing off the Carolinas appears active, but is expected to remain far offshore, bringing potential minor impacts such as beach erosion, high surf, and dangerous rip currents to area beaches, but leaving the D.C. area unaffected.

Tuesday’s temperatures will mark one of the warmer days of the week, with highs reaching the low 70s with nice conditions for outdoor activities. Upper 60s and sunshine are expected for Wednesday. The offshore coastal system is expected to clear out entirely by the weekend.

The seven-day forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures toward the end of the week, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons before temperatures cool slightly further into the weekend.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Chilly Tuesday morning, mild afternoon with mid-October sunshine