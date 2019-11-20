Cool, dry and breezy Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s
WASHINGTON - November has trended cooler than average so it's nice to finally log some "seasonable" days like we had on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be similar although perhaps just a few degrees cooler with a Northwest breeze adding to our "seasonable" chill.
After early morning lows in the upper-30s to low-40s, we top out this afternoon in the low-50s under partly cloudy skies.
Both Wednesday and Thursday continue to be quiet, cool and dry with the next rain arriving Friday.
