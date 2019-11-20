Cool, dry and breezy Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s

article

November has trended cooler than average so it's nice to finally log some "seasonable" days like we had on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be similar although perhaps just a few degrees cooler with a Northwest breeze adding to our "seasonable" chill.

After early morning lows in the upper-30s to low-40s, we top out this afternoon in the low-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Both Wednesday and Thursday continue to be quiet, cool and dry with the next rain arriving Friday.

