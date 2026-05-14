Washington Commanders announce 2026 schedule
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders have announced their schedule for the upcoming season.
What we know:
All 32 NFL teams debuted their schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday night.
Entering Thursday, we already knew the Commanders would be traveling to London to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4. But now, we have the full picture.
RELATED: Washington Commanders to face Indianapolis Colts in London
The team opens the season on the road in Philadelphia. The home opener will be in Week 3 against the Ravens.
Other highlights include a matchup in Minnesota against the Vikings the day after Christmas.
On Thursday, the Commanders shared their schedule release video on social media, featuring running back Bill Croskey-Merritt, their own "Bill the Science Guy," announcing the schedule as part of a science experiment.
2026 Commanders schedule
Dig deeper:
Here's the full preseason and regular season schedule
Preseason
Week 1 (Aug. 14): vs Miami Dolphins
Week 2 (Date TBD): at Detroit Lions
Week 3 (Aug. 28): at Baltimore Ravens
Regular season
Week 1 (Sept. 13): at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 (Sept. 20): at Dallas Cowboys
Week 3 (Sept. 27): vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 4 (Oct. 4): vs Indianapolis Colts in London
Week 5 (Oct. 11): vs New York Giants
Week 6 (Oct. 19): at San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football
Week 7 BYE
Week 8 (Nov. 1): vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9 (Nov. 8): vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 10 (Nov. 12): at New York Giants Thursday Night Football
Week 11 (Nov. 23): vs Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football
Week 12 (Nov. 29): at Arizona Cardinals
Week 13 (Dec. 6): at Tennessee Titans
Week 14 (Dec. 13): vs Houston Texans
Week 15 (Dec. 20): vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 16 (Dec. 26): at Minnesota Vikings (Saturday)
Week 17 (Jan. 2, 2027): at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 18: (Date TBD): vs Dallas Cowboys
The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington Commanders.