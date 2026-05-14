Washington Commanders announce 2026 schedule

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The Brief The Washington Commanders have released their 2026 schedule. Their season kicks off in Philadelphia at the Eagles. The Commanders will take on the NFC West and the AFC South this season.



The Washington Commanders have announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

What we know:

All 32 NFL teams debuted their schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday night.

Entering Thursday, we already knew the Commanders would be traveling to London to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4. But now, we have the full picture.

RELATED: Washington Commanders to face Indianapolis Colts in London

The team opens the season on the road in Philadelphia. The home opener will be in Week 3 against the Ravens.

Other highlights include a matchup in Minnesota against the Vikings the day after Christmas.

On Thursday, the Commanders shared their schedule release video on social media, featuring running back Bill Croskey-Merritt, their own "Bill the Science Guy," announcing the schedule as part of a science experiment.

2026 Commanders schedule

Dig deeper:

Here's the full preseason and regular season schedule

Preseason

Week 1 (Aug. 14): vs Miami Dolphins

Week 2 (Date TBD): at Detroit Lions

Week 3 (Aug. 28): at Baltimore Ravens

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 13): at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 (Sept. 20): at Dallas Cowboys

Week 3 (Sept. 27): vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 (Oct. 4): vs Indianapolis Colts in London

Week 5 (Oct. 11): vs New York Giants

Week 6 (Oct. 19): at San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 (Nov. 1): vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9 (Nov. 8): vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 (Nov. 12): at New York Giants Thursday Night Football

Week 11 (Nov. 23): vs Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football

Week 12 (Nov. 29): at Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 (Dec. 6): at Tennessee Titans

Week 14 (Dec. 13): vs Houston Texans

Week 15 (Dec. 20): vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 16 (Dec. 26): at Minnesota Vikings (Saturday)

Week 17 (Jan. 2, 2027): at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: (Date TBD): vs Dallas Cowboys