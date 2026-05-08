Young child dies in fall in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A young child died after a fall Thursday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road. Police said the child was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
No additional details have been released. The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police.