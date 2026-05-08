Young child dies in fall in College Park

The Brief A young child died after a fall Thursday night in Prince George’s County. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on Cherry Hill Road. Police say the investigation is ongoing.



A young child died after a fall Thursday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road. Police said the child was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No additional details have been released. The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident.