Expand / Collapse search

Young child dies in fall in College Park

By
Published  May 8, 2026 10:58am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A young child died after a fall Thursday night in Prince George’s County.
    • The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on Cherry Hill Road.
    • Police say the investigation is ongoing.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A young child died after a fall Thursday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road. Police said the child was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No additional details have been released. The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police.

NewsPrince George's CountyCollege Park