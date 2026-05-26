Woman shot at Laurel Cinco de Mayo event plans legal action

The Brief Weeks after a Cinco de Mayo celebration turned violent in Prince George’s County, a woman shot outside a Laurel restaurant says she remains traumatized by the ordeal. Her attorney said they plan to pursue legal action against Amigos Mexican Grill. Meanwhile, Laurel police continue searching for the suspect.



Weeks after a Cinco de Mayo celebration turned violent in Prince George’s County, a woman shot outside a Laurel restaurant says she remains traumatized by the ordeal.

Marilyn Perez was one of three people shot during the May 5 celebration at Amigos Mexican Grill on Baltimore Avenue. Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot before gunfire rang out.

What they're saying:

"This has completely changed my life," Perez said. "I’m traumatized, and I’m still trying to emotionally recover from what happened that night."

Video obtained by FOX 5 D.C. shows a large crowd gathered under party tents moments before the shooting. A fight can then be seen breaking out in the parking lot, with at least one person on the ground before shots were fired.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 24-year-old Michael Dakernu Dennah. Investigators say Dennah opened fire during the altercation, striking Perez and two other men. All three victims survived.

Perez said she has not returned to the parking lot where the shooting happened and is continuing to recover at home after being released from the hospital.

What's next:

Her attorney, Andy Bederman, said they plan to pursue legal action against Amigos Mexican Grill.

"We believe there were serious failures involving safety and security surrounding this event," Bederman said. "We intend to hold the responsible parties accountable."

Following the shooting, Laurel city leaders sought a 30-day closure of the restaurant, alleging Amigos Mexican Grill misrepresented occupancy levels and security plans for the Cinco de Mayo event.

The restaurant has since reopened.

FOX 5 D.C. reached out to the restaurant owner by phone and email for comment regarding the potential legal claim but had not received a response as of Tuesday night.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, Laurel police continue searching for Dennah. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel police.