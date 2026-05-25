WATCH LIVE: National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC

The National Memorial Day Parade returns to Washington, D.C., on Monday, honoring generations of American service members and fallen heroes through music, tributes, and patriotic displays.

Organizers say this year’s event will highlight the story of service and sacrifice across the nation’s first 250 years.

What we know:

The National Memorial Day Parade will take place along Constitution Avenue NW, stretching from 7th Street to 17th Street.

Opening ceremonies and musical performances begin at 9 a.m., with the parade officially stepping off at 10 a.m.

The parade route begins at the intersection of 7th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, travels west along Constitution Avenue, and ends near Virginia Avenue NW.

What To Expect:

The parade will feature:

musical performances and marching bands

active-duty service members and veterans

historical reenactors

celebrity appearances

tributes involving families of fallen service members

Officials say the event is designed to tell the story of military service and sacrifice throughout America’s history.

How to watch D.C.'s Memorial Day Parade

The parade is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. Because of extensive street closures and traffic detours downtown, organizers recommend using Metro and public transportation.

Viewers can also watch live coverage in the live player above as well as on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 5 DC’s TikTok and YouTube pages.