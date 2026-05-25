Major road closures in DC for Memorial Day Parade

Drivers in Washington, D.C., should prepare for significant road closures and parking restrictions Monday as the National Memorial Day Parade takes place downtown.

The annual event will impact major streets near the National Mall, Constitution Avenue, and key commuter routes into the city.

What we know:

The National Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2026, in the District of Columbia.

In connection with the event, numerous streets will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking zones throughout the day.

Emergency no parking restrictions:

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emergency no parking zones will include:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

north side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street SW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional no parking restrictions include:

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Road closures:

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following roads will be closed:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

12th Street Tunnel/Expressway

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional closures include:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street NW

inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge), with traffic redirected eastbound onto the I-395 SW Freeway

inbound I-395 HOV lanes, also redirected

17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Why you should care:

The closures are expected to affect traffic throughout downtown D.C., especially for commuters using I-395 and roads near the National Mall.

What's next:

Police are encouraging drivers to monitor updates and traffic conditions through @DCPoliceTraffic on X throughout the day.