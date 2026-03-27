WATCH: Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers and other artists protest at Kennedy Center

Jane Fonda, Joan Baez, Billy Porter and Maggie Rogers are at the Kennedy Center Friday afternoon, protesting against Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Center.

What we know:

Fonda and the Committee for the First Amendment gathered artists and activists for a "public stand in defense of free expression."

The event is expected to feature performances, readings, and remarks addressing the national debates around censorship, media consolidation, and political attacks on the arts.

Road Closures:

From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., several streets will be closed to through traffic and posted as emergency no parking zones.

The affected roads include:

Jamal Kashoggi Way from F Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to Jamal Kashoggi Way, NW

Officials say vehicles parked in violation of posted emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Access to parking garages at the Kennedy Center and the Watergate complex will remain open for drivers who need to reach those locations.

Authorities warn drivers to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.

Officials also say increased pedestrian traffic is expected and are urging motorists to proceed with caution.

All closures and times are subject to change based on conditions.

The backstory:

The Kennedy Center's board of directors voted earlier this month to shut down operations for two years following this summer's July 4 celebrations.

The president said in an announcement that the building is structurally sound and has "good bones," but said its theaters, heating and air conditioning systems, marble and exterior steel columns need renovation.

"It’s the Trump Kennedy Center. Over the past year we’ve made incredible strides to restore the true purpose and prestige of this revered institution, and together we’re going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility," said Trump.

Work is expected to begin on July 6, shortly after the nation’s 250th birthday.