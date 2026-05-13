Walt Whitman HS student, 16, charged with bringing loaded gun to school
BETHESDA, Md. - A 16-year-old student at a Bethesda high school was charged with bringing a loaded gun to school Wednesday, according to police.
Student arrested
What we know:
Montgomery County police were called to the Westfield Montgomery mall shortly after noon Wednesday. Officers received reports of an altercation between students from two different high schools.
During that altercation, police said one student pointed a handgun at the others. Police identified the suspect as a Walt Whitman High School student.
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Back at the school, officers took the student out of class and searched his belongings. In his backpack, officers said they found a 9 mm Ruger handgun with the serial number destroyed, and a magazine.
The student is being charged as an adult, according to police, and faces six weapons charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
What they're saying:
In an email to the school Wednesday, Principal Gregory Miller acknowledged the incident, and said that "Appropriate discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct will be assigned."
Miller also thanked "Whitman’s security team, and the Montgomery County Police Department for their commitment to safety and their response today."
The Source: Information in this story is from the Montgomery County Department of Police and Walt Whitman High School.