Virginia surgeon helps Texas deputy sheriff recover from career-ending injury

The Brief Texas sheriff’s deputy Tim Putney is in Washington with his wife Chelsea for National Police Week. He shared his recovery story with FOX 5 D.C. after a serious on-the-job injury nearly ended his career. The Wounded Blue connected Putney with Dr. Ehsan Jazini, who performed three spinal surgeries on Putney last year.



Texas sheriff’s deputy Tim Putney is in Washington this week with his wife Chelsea, sharing his story of survival and recovery during National Police Week after a devastating on-the-job injury nearly ended his career and quality of life.

Putney, who now serves with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, was injured in 2017 while working for the Wichita Falls Police Department. He suffered a serious back injury during a fall while arresting a suspect who threatened his grandmother, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Despite needing surgery, Putney said workers’ compensation did not cover the procedure, leaving him in years of disabling pain. He eventually lost his job with the police department and said he lost hope for recovery.

Putney said his situation changed after being connected with The Wounded Blue, a Washington-based nonprofit that assists injured officers when workers’ compensation falls short. The organization helped Putney access three spinal surgeries performed last year by Dr. Ehsan Jazini of the Virginia Spine Institute.

What they're saying:

Putney said the impact of the surgeries has been life-changing.

"The Wounded Blue and Dr. Jazini have completely changed my life and my family’s life," Putney said in an interview. "I’m not confined to the house anymore. I’m able to get out with the family…I can go out and play baseball with my son now."

Dr. Jazini said Putney’s condition affected more than just his physical health.

"It wasn’t just affecting his physical health, but also his mental health, his family," Jazini said. "He had lost hope."

Putney said one moment that stood out during his recovery was when his doctor asked about his family during follow-ups, something he said reflected genuine care and commitment to his wellbeing.

What's next:

The Wounded Blue credited collaboration between nonprofits, medical professionals and donors for making cases like Putney’s possible.

The organization said it plans to pledge $3 million over the next six years to support injured officers and first responders.

Putney said after his surgeries, he was even able to dance at his daughter’s wedding—an experience he once feared would never happen.

Now back on his feet and in Washington for Police Week, Putney said he is grateful for a second chance and hopes his story helps other injured officers seek help and continue their recovery.