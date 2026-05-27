Virginia State Police have issued a Codi Alert for a missing 12‑year‑old boy from Dumfries.

The Town of Dumfries Police Department is searching for Donald Okhialeme Musa, a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Virginia State Police issue Codi Alert for missing 12 year old boy (VSPAlerts / @VSPAlerts)

Musa was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Olde Port Lane in Dumfries. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants and is thought to be traveling on foot.

Authorities say the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Dumfries Police Department at (703) 221‑1111 (24‑hour dispatch).