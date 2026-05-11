Virginia man arrested in deadly Laurel stabbing, police say
LAUREL, Md. - A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Laurel, police said.
Samai Gayle (Laurel Police Department)
What we know:
Samai Gayle, 26, of Arlington, is facing multiple homicide‑related charges after the May 9 stabbing in the 7800 block of Contee Road.
Officers arrived to find 48‑year‑old Dwayne Julien of Laurel suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma center, where he later died.
Witnesses told police Gayle ran from the scene on foot. Officers found him nearby and took him into custody. He was treated at a hospital for non‑life‑threatening injuries.
Detectives say Gayle and Julien knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301‑498‑0092.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Laurel Police Department.