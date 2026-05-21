Volunteers are gathered Thursday to help wash and maintain the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

The National Park Service periodically organizes the wall washing to keep the memorial clean and free of debris.

Military veterans and others helped scrub the wall with brushes and soap.

Honoring the men and women who served in the Vietnam War, the memorial lists the names of 58,318 Americans who died in service to their country.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Volunteers wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall