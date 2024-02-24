Vehicle flips during crash under I-395 in Alexandria

Alexandria City police are on the scene of a vehicle collision on Seminary Rd.

Flipped vehicle in Alexandria

Police responded to the area of Seminary Rd. westbound under I-395 due to a rollover crash on Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. According to police, the crash has also blocked the southbound ramp from I-395 onto Seminary Rd. eastbound.

No word on the cause of the accident or any sustained injuries.

